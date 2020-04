April 3 (Reuters) - Swiss National Bank:

* BANK COUNCIL DECIDED NOT TO HOLD ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON APRIL 24, 2020 IN USUAL MANNER

* SHAREHOLDERS CANNOT ATTEND THE GENERAL MEETING ON SITE

* MEETING WILL NOT TAKE PLACE IN THE KURSAAL BERN, BUT ON A SMALL SCALE IN THE PREMISES OF THE SNB IN ZURICH