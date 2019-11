Nov 15 (Reuters) - SIX Swiss Exchange:

* DANONE HAS REQUESTED THAT ALL OF ITS SECONDARY LISTED BEARER SHARES WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 0.25 SHALL BE DELISTED FROM SIX SWISS EXCHANGE

* SIX EXCHANGE REGULATION AG HAS APPROVED THE COMPANIES’ APPLICATION ON 14 NOVEMBER 2019 Source text: bit.ly/352NXYD Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)