May 27 (Reuters) - Swiss Post:

* WILL SELL CARPOSTAL FRANCE TO KEOLIS S.A.

* IN ADVANCED TALKS WITH KEOLIS S.A. TO SELL CARPOSTAL FRANCE

* THE TWO COMPANIES SIGNED AN EXCLUSIVITY AGREEMENT FOR THE SALE

* SALE PROCESS CAN NOW MOVE FORWARD Source text: bit.ly/30PefMX (Berlin Speed Desk)