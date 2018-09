Sept 26 (Reuters) - Swiss Prime Site AG:

* SWISS PRIME SITE- 4,467,432 NEW REGISTERED SHARES, EACH WITH NOMINAL VALUE OF CHF 15.30, WERE OFFERED IN CONTEXT OF SWISS PRIME SITE’S RIGHTS OFFERING

* SWISS PRIME-EXERCISE OF 16 SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS ENTITLED HOLDER TO SUBSCRIBE FOR 1 NEW REGISTERED SHARE AGAINST PAYMENT OF SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF CHF 74