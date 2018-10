Oct 2 (Reuters) - SWISS PRIME SITE AG:

* ACQUISITION OF THREE PROPERTIES IN ZURICH/WORBLAUFEN

* TOTAL FAIR VALUE OF ACQUIRED BUILDINGS IS APPROXIMATELY CHF 221 MILLION

* DIVESTMENT OF JOINT OWNERSHIP IN SIHLCITY (24.2%) AND REDUCTION OF RETAIL QUOTA WITHIN PORTFOLIO

* SIHLCITY IS 100% OWNED BY REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT VEHICLES OF CREDIT SUISSE ASSET MANAGEMENT

* FAIR VALUE OF SHARE BEING DIVESTED BY SWISS PRIME SITE IMMOBILIEN IS AROUND CHF 198 MILLION