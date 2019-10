Oct 23 (Reuters) - SWISS PRIME SITE AG:

* CAPITAL MARKETS DAY FOCUSING ON PORTFOLIO AND PROJECT PIPELINE

* HIGHER REVALUATIONS IN 2ND HALF-YEAR OF 2019 AND TARGETS CONFIRMED

* IS CONFIDENT THAT IT WILL BE ABLE TO COMPLETE PLANNED DISPOSAL OF GROUP COMPANY TERTIANUM BY MID-2020