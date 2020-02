Feb 27 (Reuters) - Swiss Prime Site AG:

* FY PROFIT ROSE BY 95.7% TO CHF 608.5 MILLION AND INCREASE IN NAV BY 6.1%

* FY OPERATING INCOME INCREASED BY 3.7% TO CHF 1 258.8 MILLION

* FY PROFIT DOUBLED TO CHF 608.5 MILLION [CHF 310.9 MILLION].

* WILL PROPOSE A DISTRIBUTION OF CHF 3.80 PER SHARE TO SHAREHOLDERS AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 24 MARCH 2020