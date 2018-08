Aug 9 (Reuters) - SWISS PRIME SITE AG:

* H1 OPERATING INCOME UP BY 10.3% TO CHF 585.3 MILLION

* H1 PROFIT INCREASES (EXCLUDING. REVALUATIONS/DEFERRED TAXES) BY 15.4% TO CHF 151.1 MILLION

* TARGETS FOR 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR CONFIRMED

* H1 REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO VALUE INCREASES BY 5.4% TO CHF 10.8 BILLION

* H1 PROFIT WAS CHF 152.0 MILLION [CHF 141.0 MILLION] Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)