Aug 8 (Reuters) - SWISS PRIME SITE AG:

* H1 OPERATING INCOME GROWS BY 3.8% TO CHF 607.7 MILLION

* H1 PROFIT ROSE SIGNIFICANTLY TO CHF 356.5 MILLION [VERSUS CHF 152.0 MILLION] YEAR AGO

* FOR 2019 AS A WHOLE AND IN MEDIUM TERM, SWISS PRIME SITE EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE TARGETS SET