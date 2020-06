June 17 (Reuters) - Swiss Prime Site AG:

* MARTIN KALEJA APPOINTED CEO OF SWISS PRIME SITE IMMOBILIEN AND MEMBER OF THE EXECUTIVE BOARD OF SWISS PRIME SITE

* MARTIN KALEJA WILL ASSUME HIS NEW ROLE WITHIN SWISS PRIME SITE GROUP ON 1 JANUARY 2021, TAKING OVER FROM PETER LEHMANN.