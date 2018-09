Sept 12 (Reuters) - Swiss Prime Site AG:

* PLANS TO INCREASE ITS CAPITAL BY APPROXIMATELY CHF 330 MILLION

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE HAS BEEN SET AT CHF 74.00 PER NEW REGISTERED SHARE

* EXPECTED GROSS PROCEEDS OF CHF 331 MILLION

* UP TO 75,946,349 SHARES WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF CHF 15.30 EACH WILL BE IN ISSUE