Dec 13 (Reuters) - SWISS PRIME SITE AG:

* SWISS PRIME SITE AG - SWISS PRIME SITE SELLS THE TERTIANUM GROUP TO CAPVIS

* SWISS PRIME SITE AG - SIGNIFICANT PROFIT CONTRIBUTION EXPECTED IN THE 2020 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

* SWISS PRIME SITE AG - PURCHASE PRICE HAS NOT BEEN DISCLOSED

* SWISS PRIME SITE AG - CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO BE CLOSED IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2020.