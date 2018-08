Swiss Re AG:

* SAYS ANNOUNCES THAT RUSSELL HIGGINBOTHAM IS APPOINTED CEO REINSURANCE EMEA AND REGIONAL PRESIDENT EMEA AND MEMBER OF GROUP EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE, EFFECTIVE 1 SEPTEMBER 2018

* SAYS RUSSELL HIGGINBOTHAM SUCCEEDS JEAN-JACQUES HENCHOZ, WHO HAS DECIDED TO PURSUE AN OPPORTUNITY OUTSIDE SWISS RE