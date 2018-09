BRIEF-Swiss Re AG says market remains challenging, sees some opportunities

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Swiss Re AG:

* SAYS EXPECTS PRICING ENVIRONMENT TO BE BROADLY STABLE

* SAYS SEES SOME OF CURRENT IMPROVEMENTS IN OVERALL MARKET ENVIRONMENT AS A CHANCE FOR INSURANCE SECTOR TO EMBRACE NEW MARKET DYNAMICS

* SAYS CURRENT ENVIRONMENT IS STILL INFLUENCED BY AN ABUNDANCE OF CAPITAL

* SAYS RISING INTEREST RATES ARE HAVING A POSITIVE IMPACT ON LONG-TAIL LINES OF BUSINESS IN LIFE AND CASUALTY INSURANCE, AS WELL AS ON RETURN PROFILE OF INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES ACROSS INDUSTRY

* SAYS MARKET ENVIRONMENT REMAINS CHALLENGING, BUT SHORT- AND LONG-TERM OPPORTUNITIES FOR GROWTH EXIST

* SAYS CONTINUED GROWTH OF RISK POOLS COMBINED WITH LARGE AND GROWING PROTECTION GAP REPRESENT MOST SIGNIFICANT GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES FOR INDUSTRY