April 4 (Reuters) - Swiss Re:

* CFO SAYS CAPITAL POSITION GIVES COMPANY FLEXIBILITY TO RESPOND TO MARKET OPPORTUNITIES WHEN AND WHERE THEY MIGHT ARISE

* CEO SAYS HARD TO SEE REINSURANCE M&A THAT WOULD MAKE SENSE

* CHAIRMAN SAYS THAT IN CURRENT ENVIRONMENT PRICES EXTREMELY EXPENSIVE FOR M&A

* CEO SAYS SOFTBANK’S TIES TO TECH AND CHINA ARE “NOT UNINTERESTING”

* CEO SAYS HE DOESN’T THINK 10 PERCENT INVESTMENT COUNTS AS ANCHOR INVESTOR

* CFO SAYS EXPECTATION IS SOFTBANK WOULD BUY SHARES FROM OTHER INVESTORS THAT ARE ALREADY IN THE MARKET