BRIEF-Swiss Re CFO Says General Expectation Is That Reinsurance Prices Should Be Stable At The Very Least If Not Increasing

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Swiss Re AG:

* SWISS RE CFO SAYS GENERAL EXPECTATION IS THAT REINSURANCE PRICES SHOULD BE STABLE AT THE VERY LEAST IF NOT INCREASING

* SWISS RE CFO DECLINES TO COMMENT WHEN ASKED ABOUT REPORTS OF INVESTMENT IN ANBANG

* SWISS RE CFO SAYS EXPECT TO SEE FIRMING OF PRICES IN JAPAN OVER NEXT 12 MONTHS

* SWISS RE CFO SAYS WE ARE CONSTANTLY SCANNING THE MARKET TO UNDERSTAND IF THERE IS A BUSINESS TO BUILD STRATEGIC OR EARNINGS CAPABILITIES FOR THE GROUP THROUGH M&A

* SWISS RE CFO SAYS ON M&A RECENT TRANSACTIONS SEEM RELATIVELY EXPENSIVE TO US

* SWISS RE CFO SAYS FAIRLY CONFIDENT AT THE MOMENT OF 99 PERCENT COMBINED RATIO TARGET FOR 2018 Further company coverage: