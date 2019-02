Feb 21 (Reuters) - Swiss Re AG:

* SWISS RE CFO SAYS AT THIS POINT IN TIME WE BELIEVE OUR BUSINESS WILL BE RELATIVELY UNAFFECTED BY BREXIT

* SWISS RE CFO SAYS MARKET CONDITIONS WILL BE AFFECTED AROUND BREXIT WHICH COULD AFFECT WINDOW OF OPPORTUNITY FOR REASSURE IPO

* SWISS RE CFO SAYS ON REASSURE IPO, WE SHOULD IN FACT FIND OURSELVES READY TO GO LATER THIS YEAR – EXACTLY WHEN IS TO BE DETERMINED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: