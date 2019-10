Oct 31 (Reuters) - Swiss Re AG:

* SWISS RE CFO SAYS TOTAL INDUSTRY LOSSES FROM TYPHOON HAGIBIS LIKELY TO BE LARGER THAN $7 BILLION

* SWISS RE CFO SAYS THOMAS COOK LOSSES ROUGHLY $50 MILLION FOR RESINSURANCE AND $50 MILLION FOR CORPORATE SOLUTIONS

* SWISS RE CFO SAYS THIS HAS NOT BEEN A BENIGN YEAR FOR NATURAL CATASTROPHES, WITH A CONTINUATION INTO Q4 Further company coverage: