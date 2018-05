BRIEF-Swiss Re CFO Says We Continue To Be In Discussions With Softbank

May 4 (Reuters) - Swiss Re:

* CFO SAYS YEAR TO DATE RENEWALS A CONTINUATION OF WHAT WE REPORTED FOR JANUARY RENEWALS

* CFO SAYS WE CONTINUE TO BE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH SOFTBANK

* NO CLEAR INDICATION THAT TALKS WITH SOFTBANK WILL RESULT IN A COMPLETED TRANSACTION

* CFO SAYS WE WOULD WELCOME AN IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER BUT WE DON’T FEEL THAT WE NEED ONE

* CFO SAYS WANTS TO MAKE SURE EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS TREATED FAIRLY IN ANY POTENTIAL SOFTBANK TRANSACTION

* CFO SAYS WE AREN’T SPEAKING EXCLUSIVELY TO SOFTBANK

* CFO SAYS TALKS TO MANY LARGE GROUPS THAT MIGHT HAVE INTERESTING VIEWS ON FUTURE OF RISKS, OPPORTUNITIES