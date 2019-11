BRIEF-Swiss Re Confirms Strategy And Targets - Statement

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Swiss Re AG:

* SWISS RE CONFIRMS STRATEGY AND TARGETS, OUTLINES PLANS FOR FURTHER PROFITABLE GROWTH IN REINSURANCE

* SWISS RE’S CAPITAL POSITION REMAINS VERY STRONG, PROVIDING THE BASIS FOR ATTRACTIVE GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES AND SHAREHOLDER RETURNS

* SWISS RE INTENDS TO FURTHER GROW AND DIVERSIFY ITS NATURAL CATASTROPHE PORTFOLIO, WITH A POSITIVE EFFECT ON EARNINGS

* GROUP IS TAKING TARGETED ACTIONS TO IMPROVE PROFITABILITY AND MANAGE RISK WITHIN CASUALTY REINSURANCE PORTFOLIO TO ADDRESS A CHALLENGING US LIABILITY MARKET ENVIRONMENT