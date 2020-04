BRIEF-Swiss Re directors decided not to launch share buyback programme

April 17 (Reuters) - Swiss Re AG:

* SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED A 5% INCREASE IN REGULAR DIVIDEND TO CHF 5.90 PER SHARE AND AUTHORISED NEW PUBLIC SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME OF UP TO CHF 1.0 BILLION PURCHASE VALUE

* AT POST-AGM MEETING, BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECIDED THAT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME WILL NOT BE LAUNCHED

* IN LIGHT OF CURRENT VOLATILITY IN FINANCIAL MARKETS AND GLOBAL ECONOMIC SITUATION PRECIPITATED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC, BOARD OF DIRECTORS CONCLUDED THAT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME WILL NOT BE LAUNCHED