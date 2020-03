BRIEF-Swiss Re Says Shareholders To Vote At AGM In Writing Or Electronically

March 19 (Reuters) - Swiss Re AG:

* SWISS RE SHAREHOLDERS ARE INVITED TO VOTE AT THE UPCOMING ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM) ON 17 APRIL 2020 IN WRITING OR ELECTRONICALLY VIA THE INDEPENDENT PROXY

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO SEEK AUTHORISATION FOR A NEW PUBLIC SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME OF UP TO CHF 1.0 BILLION PURCHASE VALUE

* SERGIO P. ERMOTTI, JOACHIM OECHSLIN AND DEANNA ONG TO BE NOMINATED FOR ELECTION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* 2019 TOTAL CONTRIBUTION TO ECONOMIC NET WORTH (ENW) OF USD 2.9 BILLION Source text for Eikon: [tinyurl.com/s65epa6] Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)