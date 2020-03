BRIEF-Swiss Re To Work With Microsoft To Create Digital Market Center

March 12 (Reuters) - Swiss Re Ag:

* SWISS RE ANNOUNCES A STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT

* SWISS RE TO CREATE A DIGITAL MARKET CENTER USING MICROSOFT’S DATA ANALYTICS AND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CAPABILITIES TO TRANSFORM HOW RISKS ARE PREDICTED, MANAGED AND INSURED

* MICROSOFT TO SUPPORT SWISS RE IN DEVELOPING GO-TO-MARKET STRATEGIES FOR NEW RISK MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS AND INSURANCE PRODUCTS BASED ON DATA INSIGHTS

* DIGITAL MARKET CENTER'S INITIAL FOCUS WILL BE ON CONNECTED VEHICLES AND MOBILITY, INDUSTRY 4.0 AND NATURAL CATASTROPHE RESILIENCE