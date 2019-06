BRIEF-Swiss Re UK life unit Reassure plans to list in London

June 7 (Reuters) -

* REASSURE UK SERVICES SWISS RE LIMITED - ANNOUNCEMENT OF POTENTIAL INTENTION TO FLOAT

* REASSURE -ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTENTION TO PUBLISH A REGISTRATION DOCUMENT AND POTENTIAL INTENTION TO FLOAT ON LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

* REASSSURE IS CONSIDERING APPLYING FOR ADMISSION OF ITS ORDINARY SHARES (“SHARES”) TO PREMIUM LISTING SEGMENT OF OFFICIAL LIST OF FCA ( “OFFICIAL LIST”) AND TO TRADING ON LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE’S MAIN MARKET FOR

* REASSURE HAS A FIVE-YEAR CUMULATIVE SURPLUS GENERATION TARGET FROM 2019 TO 2023 OF £2.1 BILLION AND A CUMULATIVE SURPLUS GENERATION TARGET FROM 2024 ONWARDS OF £4.1 BILLION

* REASSURE INTENDS TO HAVE A FREE FLOAT OF AT LEAST 25% OF COMPANY’S ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)