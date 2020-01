BRIEF-Swiss Regulator Grants Additional Approval For Roche's Antibody-Drug Kadcyla

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* ROCHE’S KADCYLA APPROVED FOR A NEW INDICATION IN EARLY HER2-POSITIVE BREAST CANCER IN SWITZERLAND

* SWISS AGENCY FOR THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS (SWISSMEDIC) HAS GRANTED ADDITIONAL APPROVAL FOR KADCYLA (TRASTUZUMAB EMTANSINE)

* ADDITIONAL APPROVAL OF KADCYLA IS BASED ON THE PHASE III KATHERINE STUDY, IN WHICH PATIENTS WITH AN EARLY FORM OF HER2-POSITIVE BREAST CANCER WHO WERE TREATED WITH KADCYLA HAD A 50% REDUCED RISK OF RELAPSE OR DEATH COMPARED TO STANDARD THERAPY