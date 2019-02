Feb 14 (Reuters) - Swiss Exchange Regulation Ltd:

* OPENING AN INVESTIGATION AGAINST CI COM SA FOR POSSIBLE VIOLATIONS OF PROVISIONS REGARDING AD HOC PUBLICITY AND REGULAR REPORTING OBLIGATIONS

* SAYS INVESTIGATION AGAINST CI COM SA IS RELATED TO ALLEGEDLY BELATED AND INCOMPLETE MEDIA RELEASE, PUBLISHED ON 2 AUGUST 2018, REGARDING RESIGNATION OF MR PATRICK ENGLER

* SAYS DURATION OF THE INVESTIGATORY PROCEEDINGS AGAINST CI COM SA IS UNDETERMINED Source text: here Further company coverage: