BRIEF-Swiss Re's Reassure CEO-MS&AD will keep 25% stake after UK IPO

June 7 (Reuters) - Swiss Re AG:

* SWISS RE UNIT REASSURE CEO SAYS ~MS&AD WILL RETAIN 25% STAKE IN COMPANY AFTER LONDON LISTING

* SWISS RE UNIT REASSURE CEO SAYS ~WILL PUBLISH LONDON IPO REGISTRATION DOCUMENT LATER ON FRIDAY

* SWISS RE UK UNIT REASSURE CEO SAYS ~NO FINAL DECISION ON TIMING OF IPO

* SWISS RE UK UNIT REASSURE CEO SAYS ~UK REGULATORY REGIME MORE FAVOURABLE THAN SWISS FOR ITS BUSINESS

* SWISS RE UK UNIT REASSURE CEO SAYS ~THERE’S BEEN SPECULATION ABOUT SALE, WE ARE VERY FOCUSED ON DELIVERING IPO

* SWISS RE UK UNIT REASSURE CEO SAYS ~WILL LOOK INTO BULK ANNUITY BUSINESS, NOT PRIMARY FOCUS Further company coverage: (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)