BRIEF-Swiss Say New Digital Payment Methods Must Be Compatible With Money Laundering Rules

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Swiss government:

* WILL STRESS NEED FOR PREDICTABLE TRADE POLICIES AND IMPROVED FRAMEWORK CONDITIONS IN DEVELOPING COUNTRIES AT UPCOMING IMF, WORLDBANK MEETING

* FEDERAL COUNCILLOR GUY PARMELIN WILL SIGN PROGRAMME IN WASHINGTON THAT WILL HELP TO IMPROVE TRANSPARENCY AND GOVERNANCE IN COMMODITIES SECTOR

* IN TERMS OF FINANCIAL SYSTEM INNOVATIONS, INCLUDING POSSIBLE NEW DIGITAL PAYMENT METHODS (PARTICULARLY LIBRA), FOCUS WILL BE ON REGULATORY ISSUES

* COMPATIBILITY WITH EXISTING PRINCIPLES, ESPECIALLY WITH REGARD TO COMBATING MONEY LAUNDERING, HAS TO BE ENSURED Source text: bit.ly/2MMDsRQ (Berlin Speed Desk)