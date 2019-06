June 4 (Reuters) - SIX Exchange Regulation AG:

* INVESTIGATION AGAINST BLACKSTONE RESOURCES AG FOR POSSIBLE VIOLATIONS OF LISTING REGULATIONS

* INVESTIGATION WAS INITIATED IN CONNECTION WITH THE CONVERSION OF BEARER SHARES INTO REGISTERED SHARES AS OF 14 JANUARY 2019

* DURATION OF THE INVESTIGATORY PROCEEDINGS IS UNDETERMINED Source text: bit.ly/2HUOB1N Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)