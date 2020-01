Jan 31 (Reuters) - Lem Holding SA:

* SWISS TAKEOVER BOARD RE-CONFIRMS VALIDITY OF “OPTING OUT” CLAUSE IN LEM ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

* ANY SHAREHOLDER OR GROUP OF SHAREHOLDERS WHO EXCEEDS THRESHOLD OF 33% OF VOTING RIGHTS OF LEM HOLDING SA, IS NOT OBLIGED TO MAKE A PUBLIC TAKEOVER BID FOR REMAINING SHARES

* IN THIS NEW DECISION, TAKEOVER BOARD HAS REJECTED OBJECTION OF LEM'S SHAREHOLDER 7-INDUSTRIES HOLDING B.V. AGAINST ITS DECISION OF 25 OCTOBER 2019