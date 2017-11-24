FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Swiss takeover board says EY to probe gategroup deal after 'untrue' disclosures
November 24, 2017 / 9:56 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

BRIEF-Swiss takeover board says EY to probe gategroup deal after 'untrue' disclosures

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Hna Holding Group Co Ltd

* Swiss takeover board says information about hna aviation (hong kong) air catering holding co., ltd., as disclosed in the gate group offer prospectus dated 20 may 2016 is partially untrue or incomplete

* Swiss takeover board says participations in hna group co., ltd. Held by bharat bhisé and jun guan amounted to 17.15% respectively 12.01% and not as specified in the offer prospectus of 20 may 2016 17.40% respectively 12.35%.

* Swiss takeover board says bhisé and guan held stakes in hna group co., ltd. As trustees for chen feng, wang jian, tan xiangdong, li xianhua, li qing and chen wenli, who should have been disclosed as beneficial owners in the 20 may 2016 offer prospectus

* Swiss takeover board says chen feng, wang jian, tan xiangdong, li xianhua, li qing as well as chen wenli should have been disclosed as indirect holders in the offer prospectus of 20 may 2016.

* Swiss takeover board says ernst & young ag is mandated to examine whether the group including chen feng, wang jian, tan xiangdong, li xianhua, li qing and chen wenli as well as bharat bhisé and jun guan complied with the minimum price rules and the best price rule in gategroup transaction

* Swiss takeover board says fee to be borne by hna aviation (hong kong) air catering holding co., ltd. And hna group co., ltd. Amounts to 50,000 sfr Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)

