June 4 (Reuters) - SWISS:

* AROUND 85% OF ALL DESTINATIONS SERVED BEFORE CORONA CRISIS SHOULD BE OFFERED AGAIN THIS AUTUMN

* AROUND ONE THIRD OF PRESENT FLIGHT VOLUME SHOULD BE OFFERED AGAIN THIS AUTUMN

* WILL BE GRADUALLY EXPANDING ITS ROUTE NETWORK OVER COMING WEEKS AND MONTHS Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)