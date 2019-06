BRIEF-Swiss Watchdog Closes Banks Probe Into Precious Metal Collusion

June 6 (Reuters) - Julius Baer Gruppe AG:

* SWISS REGULATOR WEKO SAYS TERMINATING THE INVESTIGATION INTO POSSIBLE AGREEMENTS BETWEEN BANKS ON PRECIOUS METALS TRADING

* SWISS REGULATOR WEKO SAYS SUSPICION OF A CARTEL OFFENSE HAS NOT BEEN SUBSTANTIATED

* SWISS REGULATOR WEKO SAYS CONTENT OF INVESTIGATION INCLUDED POSSIBLE AGREEMENTS BETWEEN JULIUS BAER, BARCLAYS, DEUTSCHE BANK, HSBC, MITSUI, MORGAN STANLEY AND UBS ON GOLD, SILVER, PLATINUM AND PALLADIUM TRADING Source text for Eikon: [tinyurl.com/y3m8klla] Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)