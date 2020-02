BRIEF-Swiss Watchdog Says 64 Lenders Taking Part In Small Banks Regime

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA):

* SIXTY-FOUR BANKS ARE TAKING PART IN THE SMALL BANKS REGIME

* THESE BANKS HAVE REGISTERED FOR PARTICIPATION AND MEET THE CRITERIA REQUIRED FOR THIS

* SMALL BANKS REGIME AIMS TO REDUCE REGULATORY BURDEN ON SMALL, PARTICULARLY LIQUID AND WELL CAPITALISED INSTITUTIONS

* IT HAS SO FAR GRANTED REDUCED AUDIT FREQUENCY TO 56 SMALLER INSTITUTIONS, 19 OF WHICH ARE ALSO PARTICIPATING IN THE SMALL BANKS REGIME Source text: bit.ly/3a3iyrw (Berlin Speed Desk)