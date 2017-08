Aug 14 (Reuters) - Swissco Holdings Ltd

* Swissco holdings ltd announces provisional liquidation of scott and english energy pte. ltd.

* Swissco -unit made a statutory declaration that s&e cannot by reason of its liabilities continue its business.

* Aaron Loh Cheng Lee & Lee Meng Yen Angela, both care of Ernst & Young solutions, were appointed as joint and several provisional liquidators of S&E effect from 11 aug