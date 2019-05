May 9 (Reuters) - Swisscom AG:

* SWISSCOM ACQUIRES SWISS SECURITY SPECIALIST UNITED SECURITY PROVIDERS

* USP WILL CONTINUE TO EXIST AS A SEPARATE ENTITY AND BRAND WITHIN THE SWISSCOM FAMILY

* EXISTING MANAGEMENT TEAM UNDER FOUNDER AND CEO MICHAEL LIEBI WILL CONTINUE TO DEVELOP USP SERVICES Source text: bit.ly/2PXMFYO Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)