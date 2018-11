BRIEF-Swisscom AG 9M Net Income 1.213 Billion Swiss Francs

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Swisscom AG:

* OUTLOOK FOR 2018 UNCHANGED

* AT CHF 8,689 MILLION, GROUP REVENUES ARE SLIGHTLY HIGHER (+1%) THAN LAST YEAR’S LEVEL

* CONSOLIDATED OPERATING INCOME BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTISATION (EBITDA) TOTALLED CHF 3,231 MILLION

* STILL EXPECTS TO GENERATE NET REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 11.6 BILLION, EBITDA OF ABOUT CHF 4.2 BILLION AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OF LESS THAN CHF 2.4 BILLION IN 2018

* IF TARGETS ARE MET, SWISSCOM WILL PROPOSE TO 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING PAYMENT OF AN UNCHANGED DIVIDEND OF CHF 22 PER SHARE FOR 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR

* 9M NET INCOME 1.213 BILLION SWISS FRANCS