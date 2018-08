Aug 16 (Reuters) - Swisscom AG:

* OUTLOOK FOR FULL-YEAR 2018 UNCHANGED

* SWISSCOM CONTINUES TO EXPECT NET REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 11.6 BILLION, EBITDA OF AROUND CHF 4.2 BILLION AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OF LESS THAN CHF 2.4 BILLION IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Shields)