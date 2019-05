BRIEF-Swisscom Confirms Outlook As Q1 Group Revenue Slightly Decreased

May 2 (Reuters) - Swisscom AG:

* OUTLOOK FOR FULL-YEAR 2019 UNCHANGED

* GROUP REVENUE WAS CHF 2,860 MILLION, DOWN SLIGHTLY YEAR-ON-YEAR (-0.9%) AND ALMOST ON A PAR WITH THE PRIOR-YEAR LEVEL (-0.2%) ON THE BASIS OF CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES

* CONSOLIDATED OPERATING INCOME BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTISATION (EBITDA) TOTALLED CHF 1,119 MILLION, UP 5.8% FROM THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* ON A LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS, THE RISE IS 1.4%. IN THE SWISS CORE BUSINESS, EBITDA CONTRACTED BY 0.6%

* SWISSCOM GENERATED SLIGHTLY HIGHER NET INCOME THAN IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR, AT CHF 383 MILLION (+1.1%)

* THE CHF 196 MILLION SPENT ON 5G MOBILE RADIO FREQUENCIES IS NOT INCLUDED IN THE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE FORECAST

* SUBJECT TO ACHIEVING ITS TARGETS, SWISSCOM WILL PROPOSE PAYMENT OF AN UNCHANGED, ATTRACTIVE DIVIDEND OF CHF 22 PER SHARE