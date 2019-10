BRIEF-Swisscom Leaves Full-Year Outlook, Dividend Policy Unchanged

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Swisscom AG:

* OUTLOOK FOR FULL-YEAR 2019 REMAINS UNCHANGED

* MARC WERNER, HEAD OF SALES & SERVICES (SAS) AND MEMBER OF THE GROUP EXECUTIVE BOARD, IS TO LEAVE SWISSCOM

* AT CHF 8,456 MILLION, 9M GROUP REVENUE WAS DOWN YEAR-ON-YEAR (–2.7%)

* CONSOLIDATED OPERATING INCOME BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTISATION (EBITDA) CAME TO CHF 3,360 MILLION, WHICH WAS 4.0% ABOVE THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* ON A LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS, EBITDA IS AT EXACTLY THE SAME LEVEL AS THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* EBITDA IN SWISS CORE BUSINESS FELL BY 1.5%

* SWISSCOM WILL PROPOSE PAYMENT OF AN UNCHANGED, ATTRACTIVE DIVIDEND OF CHF 22 PER SHARE FOR THE 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR AT THE 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* 9M NET INCOME 1,213 MILLION CHF