Feb 12 (Reuters) - Swisscom AG:

* ON COMCOM DECISION TO LOWER PRICES, WE ARE ANALYSING SITUATION AND POSSIBLE APPEAL AGAINST DECISION

* WE HAVE BUILT RESERVES TO HEDGE AGAINST RISKS IN THIS PROCEDURE, COMCOM DECISION WILL HAVE NO IMPACT ON 2019 GUIDANCE