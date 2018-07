July 30 (Reuters) - Swisscom Ag:

* FASTWEB ACQUIRES 5G SPECTRUM AND FIXED WIRELESS BRANCH FROM TISCALI

* VALUE OF THE DEAL WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 150 MILLION EURO

* FASTWEB SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TISCALI’S FIXED WIRELESS BRANCH OF BUSINESS AND FULL OWNERSHIP OF 3.5 GHZ SPECTRUM

* FASTWEB WILL FINANCE THE TRANSACTION FROM ITS OWN AVAILABLE CASH RESOURCES