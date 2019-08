BRIEF-Swisscom Sticks To 2019 Outlook After Reporting Rise In H1 EBITDA

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Swisscom AG:

* OUTLOOK FOR FULL-YEAR 2019 REMAINS UNCHANGED

* GROUP REVENUE BELOW PREVIOUS YEAR DUE TO FIERCE COMPETITION AND STRONG PRICE PRESSURE

* AT CHF 5,663 MILLION, GROUP REVENUE WAS DOWN YEAR-ON-YEAR (–2.4%). AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES, THIS REPRESENTS A DECLINE OF 1.7%

* SWISSCOM’S NET INCOME WAS PRACTICALLY UNCHANGED AT CHF 780 MILLION (–0.9%)

* CONSOLIDATED OPERATING INCOME BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTISATION (EBITDA) TOTALLED CHF 2,240 MILLION, WHICH WAS 4.5% ABOVE THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* SUBJECT TO ACHIEVING ITS TARGETS, SWISSCOM WILL PROPOSE PAYMENT OF AN UNCHANGED, ATTRACTIVE DIVIDEND OF CHF 22 PER SHARE FOR THE 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR AT THE 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* THE CHF 134 MILLION DECLINE IN REVENUE FROM TELECOM SERVICES WAS MAINLY THE RESULT OF FALLING PRICES IN VARIOUS SEGMENTS AND THE DECLINE IN FIXED-LINE TELEPHONY CONNECTIONS