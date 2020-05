May 19 (Reuters) - Swissmed Centrum Zdrowia SA:

* GETS 1.0 MILLION ZLOTY SUBSIDY FROM POLISH DEVELOPMENT FUND UNDER PANDEMIC RELIEF PACKAGE

* ITS UNIT SWISSMED NIERUCHOMOŚCI GETS 0.3 MILLION ZLOTY SUBSIDY

* IN APRIL RECORDED 39% DROP IN TURNOVER M/M DUE TO COVID-19