BRIEF-Swissmed Centrum Zdrowia Signs Deal With Lux Med On Selling Shares Of SPSM

March 29 (Reuters) - SWISSMED CENTRUM ZDROWIA SA:

* ENDS TALKS WITH LUX MED SP. Z O.O. AND SIGNS DEAL ON SELLING SHARES OF ITS UNIT SWISSMED PRYWATNY SERWIS MEDYCZNY SA

* TALKS CONSIDERED ACQUISITION OF 100% STAKE OF CO’S UNIT SWISSMED PRYWATNY SERWIS MEDYCZNY (SPSM) BY LUX MED

* PRICE FOR TRANSACTION SET AT 21.5 MILLION ZLOTYS DECREASED BY VALUE OF UNIT’S NET DEBT

* AFTER TRANSACTION SHARES OF SPSM WILL BE DELISTED FROM NEWCONNECT MARKET