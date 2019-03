BRIEF-Swissquote Group Holding FY Net Revenues Up 14.3 Pct At CHF 214.5 Mln

March 8 (Reuters) - Swissquote Group Holding SA:

* SEES TO RECORD 5-10 PERCENT GROWTH IN OPERATING REVENUES IN 2019

* FY NET REVENUES ROSE 14.3 PERCENT TO CHF 214.5 MILLION, NET PROFIT ROSE BY 13.8 PERCENT TO CHF 44.6 MILLION

* TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF CHF 1.00 PER SHARE

* SAYS PRE-TAX PROFIT IS PREDICTED TO FALL BY CHF 10 MILLION FROM THE 2018 FIGURE

* MICHAEL PLOOG, CFO, TO BE APPOINTED CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER

* MARIO FONTANA, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS, IS NOT STANDING FOR REELECTION AT UPCOMING AGM

* MARKUS DENNLER TO ASSUME ROLE OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS, FOLLOWING UPCOMING AGM