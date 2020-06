June 17 (Reuters) - Swissquote Group Holding SA:

* NET REVENUES FOR THE FIRST HALF YEAR ARE NOW ESTIMATED OVER CHF 160 MILLION (H1-2019: CHF 112.2 MILLION)

* H1 PRE-TAX PROFIT SHOULD EXCEED CHF 56 MILLION (H1-2019: CHF 25.1 MILLION).

* REVISED OUTLOOK TAKING INTO ACCOUNT A MORE PRUDENT SECOND HALF YEAR 2020 WILL BE PROVIDED AS PART OF THE PUBLICATION OF THE HALF YEAR RESULTS ON 11 AUGUST 2020. Source text: bit.ly/2YIJrwN Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)