Jan 15 (Reuters) - Swissquote Group Holding SA:

* EXPECTED GROWTH IN NET REVENUES OF 5 TO 10 PERCENT FOR 2019

* INITIAL PRE-TAX PROFIT FORECAST FOR 2019 OF CHF 44 MILLION WAS REVISED TO CHF 48 MILLION IN JULY 2019

* FORECAST HAS NOW BEEN ACHIEVED WITH TOTAL NET REVENUES IN THE ORDER OF CHF 230 MILLION AND EXCEEDED WITH A PRE-TAX PROFIT OF CHF 50 MILLION Source text: bit.ly/2NHC4RV Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)