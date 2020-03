BRIEF-Swissquote Group To Propose Stable Dividend Of CHF 1.00/Shr

March 17 (Reuters) - Swissquote Group Holding SA:

* INCREASED ITS FY NET REVENUES BY 7.5 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR TO CHF 230.6 MILLION. AT CHF 44.7 MILLION

* CLIENT ASSETS ROSE TO A RECORD CHF 32.2 BILLION IN 2019

* FOR 2020, SWISSQUOTE IS ANTICIPATING FURTHER GROWTH IN NET REVENUES AND PROFIT OF MORE THAN 10%

* FY NET FEE & COMMISSION INCOME DECLINED BY 6.6 PERCENT TO CHF 92.9 MILLION (CHF 99.5 MILLION),

* FY NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED BY 20.7 PERCENT TO CHF 40.1 MILLION (CHF 33.2 MILLION)

* FY NET PROFIT FIGURE OF CHF 44.7 MILLION SLIGHTLY SURPASSED THE PRIOR-YEAR FIGURE (CHF 44.6 MILLION).

* SWISSQUOTE IS ALSO EXPERIENCING A MASSIVE DEMAND IN ACCOUNT OPENING

* SEVERAL THOUSAND APPLICATIONS ARE RE-CEIVED EACH WEEK SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR

* TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF CHF 1.00 PER SHARE BE DISTRIBUTED TO SHAREHOLDERS, AS IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR.

* INCREASED ITS FY NET REVENUES BY 7.5 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR TO CHF 230.6 MILLION Source text - bit.ly/2QmWwsr