BRIEF-Swissquote H1 Net Profit Down At 22.0 Million Francs

Aug 6 (Reuters) - SWISSQUOTE GROUP HOLDING SA:

* NET REVENUES OF CHF 112.2 MILLION FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2019

* H1 PRE-TAX PROFIT OF CHF 25.1 MILLION WAS LOWER YEAR-ON-YEAR.

* FOR THE YEAR AS A WHOLE, SWISSQUOTE CONTINUES TO PROJECT GROWTH IN NET REVENUES OF 5 TO 10 PERCENT.

* PRE-TAX PROFIT FORECAST FOR 2019 OF CHF 44 MILLION MADE IN MARCH HAS BEEN REVISED TO CHF 48 MILLION.

* H1 NET INTEREST INCOME UP 35.8 PERCENT TO CHF 21.2 MILLION (CHF 15.6 MILLION).

* H1 NET PROFIT WAS 14.3 PERCENT LOWER AT CHF 22.0 MILLION (CHF 25.7 MILLION) Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)